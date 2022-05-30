The Michigan State Police said on Monday they had received reports of a scam in the Emmet County area.

According to a press release from the state police, a family is begging for money at local gas stations. They say they need money for gasoline and to feed their children. They offer fake jewelry in return for cash donations.

A victim in Petoskey gave the family money and later observed them not buying fuel or food. The victim followed them to another gas station and witnessed them conning another person. The victim confronted the suspects and was assaulted. The suspects fled the scene.

State police said the suspects are driving a red 2021 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois registration FP 94 576. The vehicle is a rental car. Anyone seeing the suspects are asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post at (989) 732-2778.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: State police warn of scam in Emmet County area