State police: Wayne County man charged in shaken baby death

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a 26-year-old Lake Ariel man in the death of a child.

The state police in Honesdale were contacted on Monday by Wayne County Children and Youth Services about a 3-month-old boy who “was brain dead and not going to survive,” according to a news release from Trooper Robert Urban, community services officer with Troop R. The child was pronounced deceased at 5:10 p.m. at Geisinger-Danville.

“Medical personnel determined the cause of death appeared to be shaken baby syndrome,” state police said.

Police allege that Michael A. Crowl “was the last person caring for the victim before the incident.” He was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Wayne County Prison.

He is charged with criminal homicide and awaiting preliminary arraignment as of Tuesday morning, court papers show.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Wayne County man charged with criminal homicide in infant's death