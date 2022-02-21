BOSTON — A Worcester man who broke into Franklin Park Zoo was headed for the tiger enclosure when he was confronted by a security officer, according to authorities.

Matthew Abraham, 24, was taken into custody before 9 a.m. Monday.

When a trooper inquired about his intent, Abraham replied that he was "very interested in tigers," according to the state police.

By the time he was caught, Abraham had scaled multiple fences, ignoring signs to stay out of the area, police said.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene, with Abraham refusing medical care. There were no reported injuries.

He was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: State police: Worcester man with interest in tigers charged with breaking into Franklin Park Zoo in Boston