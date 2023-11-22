State Police working with FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force after Rainbow Bridge incident

Nov. 22—Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force will be monitoring all points of entry to New York.

"I have been briefed on the situation that occurred at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls," Hochul said. "At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available."

Authorities confirmed for the Niagara Gazette on Wednesday afternoon that a car went through a fence that separates the toll lanes from the inspection area on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge about 11 a.m. They also confirmed that the vehicle exploded, killing two people inside. An inspections agent working on the American side of the toll booth was injured, according to the police.