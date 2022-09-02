State police: Wrong-way driver arrested in Farmington construction zone

A New Britain woman was charged with allegedly driving under the influence after driving on the wrong side of Route 9 in Farmington on Wednesday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Troopers responded to Route 9 south in Farmington for a reported car crash around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police found two vehicles in the left lane near a construction set up just north of the turnaround with one person, identified as 35-year-old Mindy Lee Rivera, standing in between the left and right lanes on Route 9 south, state police said.

Rivera was the driver of a Nissan, one of the vehicles involved in the crash. She was escorted to a safer location by troopers, state police said.

Investigations into the crash revealed that Rivera was driving north in the southbound lane and sideswiped a Hyundai. There were no injuries reported in the crash, state police said.

Rivera was found at fault for the collision, police said. Troopers administered field sobriety tests, which she allegedly failed, according to police.

Rivera was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol in a construction zone, driving the wrong way on a highway in a construction zone, failure to comply with a state traffic control sign, first-degree reckless endangerment and reckless use of the highway by a pedestrian.

She was released on a $2,000 cash-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Sept. 14.