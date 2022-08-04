State police: Yorkville man arrested in connection to Fulton County death, fire

A Yorkville man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a woman found dead in her Fulton County home following a fire in May, according to a release from New York State Police.

Anthony L. Dotson Jr., 24, was charged Wednesday with felony second-degree murder, the release said.

The arrest stems back to a house fire on May 13, when state police found 74-year-old Sara E. Stinnett dead in her home on Route 67 in the town of Ephratah. A preliminary investigation found "evidence of suspicious circumstances" involved in Stinnett's death, eventually leading to the arrest, the release said.

New York State Police report a Yorkville man was arrested in connection to the death of a woman in her Fulton County home.

"It's very routine for law enforcement to respond to all fires," Trooper Stephanie O'Neil said Thursday. "Troopers initially responded to the structure fire call."

The fire was caught in its early stages after neighbors called 911, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters with minimal damage to the home, O'Neil said. When state police were alerted to Stinnett's death they took over the investigation. O'Neil said she could not clarify whether Stinnett's death was related to the fire.

Dotson was working as a FedEx delivery driver at the time of the incident, and his route ran through that area. It's unclear if he continued to work for the company after the incident, O'Neil said.

Dotson was arraigned in Town of Perth Justice Court and sent to Fulton County's jail without bail. He is due in Town of Ephratah Court on Aug., 18, court officials said.

State police are asking anyone with information to reach out at CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

