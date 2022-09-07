State police: Youngwood man accused of chasing women with sword, knives

Sep. 7—A Youngwood man was jailed Tuesday after state police said he attacked two women with a sword and attempted to stab them, according to court papers.

Zackary K. Wentling, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon and related offenses.

Troopers said they were called to North Fifth Street around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman with a 20-inch sword who told them Wentling chased her and another woman through the house and into the yard with it and multiple knives, according to court papers.

The other woman told police she believed Wentling was under the influence of methamphetamine when he threw a knife at her. When police went inside, Wentling had a kitchen knife and troopers chased him through the house into the attic where they said he tried to hide underneath insulation, according to court papers.

Police said he resisted arrest for a few minutes before troopers were able to get him handcuffed.

Wentling was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Sept. 16 preliminary hearing is set.

Wentling is awaiting trial in connection with an August 2021 assault of a Derry Township woman. She was treated for two black eyes, fractured ribs and a contusion of her right lung, among other trauma, according to police. Troopers said Wentling punched the woman and threw her through a glass coffee table. He had been free on $25,000 bail in that case that involves charges of aggravated assault and strangulation.

