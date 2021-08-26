State prison employee arrested by Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit

Aug. 26—ALBANY — Investigators with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit recently received information that an administrative specialist with the Calhoun State Correctional Facility had been arrested for bringing 138 grams of methamphetamine into the prison.

After confessing to law enforcement and corrections investigators to bringing the contraband into the facility, Atina Stevenson said that she had left her 10-year-old son in a hotel, which was later determined to be the Econo Lodge. The child had been left in the room with more contraband that she intended to bring into the facility.

After consulting with the investigator for the Georgia Department of Corrections, a search warrant was obtained for the hotel room. During the search of the room, the 10-year-old child was located and the Department of Family and Children Services was notified and took the child into their custody.

In addition to the child, investigators recovered 210.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Stevenson was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and cruelty to a child in the second degree.