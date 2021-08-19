State prison inmate dies on the way to hospital after medical emergency

Aug. 19—A 41-year-old inmate at the State Prison for Men in Concord died after suffering a medical emergency, authorities said.

New Hampshire Department of Corrections and state police are investigating the untimely death of Beau Mitchell. He died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital after other inmates alerted staff to the emergency about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. A news release did not indicate the nature of the emergency.

Staff responded immediately and provided aid until the ambulance arrived, according to a news release.

All untimely deaths are investigated in consultation with the state's medical examiner and state police.

Mitchell was admitted into the New Hampshire State Prison in 2006 for multiple crimes and remained incarcerated for two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault with a maximum release date of Feb. 2, 2043. All charges were out of Grafton County.