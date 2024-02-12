State prison offender charged for burglary escapes from Rapid City Minimum center Feb. 8

A state prison offender housed in the Rapid City Minimum Center has been placed on escape status, according to a press release by the South Dakota government Feb. 9.

According to information in the release, Blake Two Eagle left the center’s premises without authorization on Feb. 8, and is currently serving a sentence for a second-degree burglary charge from Pennington County.

More: Identity released of Brandon man killed in Feb. 7 Lincoln County crash

The act of leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization warrants a second-degree escape charge, which is a Class 5 felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison, according to the release.

Two Eagle, 24, is described as a Native American male with black-colored hair and dark-colored eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

More: Wrestling is a family affair for the Cardas and West Central

If he is witnessed or his whereabouts are recognized, the public is instructed to call law enforcement immediately.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: State prison offender from Rapid City center placed on escape status