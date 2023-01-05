State prison sentence set for man charged in deadly Lackawanna County Prison brawl

Jan. 4—A Scranton man charged with killing a fellow Lackawanna County Prison inmate while jailed on arson-related charges sought probation but received a state prison sentence Wednesday.

Jesus Castro Estrada, 35, 1220 Dartmouth St., was sentenced to 27 to 66 months in state prison for charges stemming from the fire and from a jailhouse brawl in May that claimed the life of Darwin Pasos-Santos.

Lackawanna County Senior Judge Vito Geroulo said during Wednesday's hearing he recognized Estrada and Pasos-Santos were willing combatants in a fight, but noted Estrada was there awaiting the conclusion of another criminal case.

"I would ask for forgiveness for my bad behavior," Estrada said through an interpreter, Francine Elmaleh.

Witnesses told investigators Estrada and Pasos-Santos were arguing and Estrada became upset with a remark Pasos-Santos made. The pair fought May 12 in the jail's day room and Estrada punched Pasos-Santos several times in his head.

Pasos-Santos, 32, fell back into a cinder block wall and went limp as staff tried to help him up. He died June 1 at Geisinger Community Medical Center and the coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Estrada was held at the jail awaiting disposition on charges he set fire to an ATV on Jan. 17, according to the judge and court records.

On Oct. 6, Estrada pleaded guilty to reckless burning in that case and to involuntary manslaughter for the jailhouse fight.

Defense attorney Robert Trichilo, who represented Estrada, will petition the court to reconsider the sentence.

