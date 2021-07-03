State prison sentence stands for Reading killer who beat a homeless man to death

Jul. 2—A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel has denied the appeal of a Reading man who pleaded guilty to beating a homeless man to death in the city but was seeking a shorter state prison term.

Dustin M. Appling, 28, of the 1000 block of Elm Street pleaded guilty in Berks County Court in September to third-degree murder, aggravated assault and drug charges.

The murder charge stemmed from the 2018 killing of Glen Anders, 58, whom Appling knew. Anders was from Lancaster County but had been homeless.

Anders' body was found around dawn April 9, 2018, against steps to a home in a rear alley near 10th and Mulberry streets by a nearby resident who was on his way to work.

The murder plea was an open plea, meaning Appling admitted guilt but did not agree with prosecutors on a sentence, which Berks Judge Jeffrey K. Sprecher therefore decided.

Appling was sentenced to 18 to 40 years on the murder charge and received credit for 407 days served.

In addition, he was sentenced to two to five years for aggravated assault, one to five years on the possession-with-intent-to-deliver charge and six months to one year on the possession charge. Those lesser sentences run concurrent to the murder sentence.

Appling appealed the murder sentence, saying Sprecher "abused his discretion" in issuing it.

His appeal claimed Sprecher did not indicate that he considered a presentence investigation report and failed to consider mitigating factors in Appling's case, including his drug addiction and psychiatric disorders, which could be rehabilitated.

But the panel of three state judges affirmed the sentence.

In the memorandum summarizing their ruling, they wrote that Sprecher heard from Appling's counsel about Appling's drug addiction, his childhood physical abuse by his parents, his past homelessness, his sister's suicide, and the fact that he was hit by a car at the age of 7.

Sprecher also heard about Appling's past suicide attempts and mental health illnesses, as well as his young age and extensive criminal record.

The court then heard from Appling and determined that he showed no remorse. Still, Specher specifically commented on the tragedy of this case, not only to the victim and his family, but to Appling as well, the panel said.

Before imposing sentence, Sprecher stated that he considered all of the evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, as well as the evidence presented at the other numerous proceedings in the case, the panel said.

"Therefore we presume that the court was aware of all appropriate sentencing factors and considerations, including Appling's character, rehabilitative needs, and mitigating factors, at the time of sentencing," the panel wrote. "We discern no abuse of discretion."

Police and court records gave this account of the case:

Witnesses said Appling and another man recounted how Appling had savagely beat a homeless man.

The other man did most of the talking, but Appling would fill-in details.

Appling said he'd been selling K2 (synthetic marijuana) to the homeless man and his plan was to not give him the drugs, but to hurt him and take his money and possessions.

The other man told the couple that Appling jumped on top of Anders, then repeatedly beat and kicked him while repeatedly saying, "Die!" They left the victim in a pool of blood.

A few weeks later, Appling visited the witnesses again, this time alone, and confirmed he beat and robbed Anders and warned the couple not to tell anyone or he would "have people go after us."

In that conversation, Appling said Anders was able to walk away from the scene of the assault.

Later while Appling was in Berks County Prison on other charges before the murder charges were filed, he had a phone conversation with his mother that was recorded and during which he spoke about beating Appling.

An autopsy showed Anders died of injuries to his head consistent with a severe beating, and estimated he'd died at least 24 hours but no more than 72 hours before his body was found.

The murder sentence from Sprecher followed the recommendation of Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin Dailey, who prosecuted the case.

She argued that Appling should receive a long sentence because he beat someone to death, a very personal crime for someone who had no real connection to the victim other than being an acquaintance. Appling also had a lengthy criminal record for his young age and is violent, she said.

Appling was represented by Craig Snyder from the public defender's office, who asked for a lighter sentence, arguing that Appling had a troubled childhood.

Appling testified and said he is not a "monster" and indicated he had addiction issues.