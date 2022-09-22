State prison term set for Jefferson man held in standoff

Sep. 22—SCRANTON — A Jefferson Twp. man who holed up in his home for five hours last year while state and federal authorities tried to serve a warrant learned Wednesday he will head to state prison.

Kevin Kellogg, 30, who is detained at the Lackawanna County Prison, was sentenced by county Judge Andy Jarbola to 5 1/2 years to 11 years behind bars.

Kellogg, who has been jailed since his March 1, 2021, arrest, will receive credit for the time he's already spent incarcerated, Jarbola said.

State police and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force tried to arrest Kellogg that morning at a mobile home park in Jefferson Twp. where he lived, state police said. Kellogg was wanted on multiple warrants.

Kellogg ignored their commands, police said. Other residents told the police he had a gun.

Eventually, he surrendered. Police found a 9 mm handgun and a large amount of heroin packaged for sale.

Speaking in court Wednesday by video, Kellogg said he has been working on addressing his mental health and his issues with addiction.

"I was going through a lot when I was out," Kellogg said.

Kellogg pleaded guilty in July to illegally possessing a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Jarbola sentenced him to four to eight years for the gun count and 18 months to three years for the drug offense.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.