State program can keep victims' home address from abusers. What residents should know

A Pennsylvania program provides victims of crimes with an alternate mailing address to keep their actual home address out of public records where a perpetrator may find their location

The Address Confidentiality Program was designed for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or childhood parental abductions. The program allows the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Advocate to intercept and forward all first class, signature, and certified mail for those in the program.

"When somebody decides they want to join the program, typically they are fleeing a situation that is not of their choosing and often involves some danger in their personal safety and the safety of their children and other family members," Victim Assistance Coordinator JR Waltemyer said.

Victim Assistance Coordinator JR Waltemyer and Bureau of Registration and Elections Director Sean Drasher speak to the Lebanon County Commissioners Wednesday about the Address Confidentiality program.

Mail is forwarded to the Office of Public records, with Waltemyer saying that it's usually repackaged and send out to the recipient.

"It can be your residential address, but it doesn't have to be," he said. "You can have a secondary P.O. box, you can have it mailed to your friends house, anywhere else that you want me to mail it."

Participants are required to provide the Office of Victim Advocate with their physical address, contact information, and information on any criminal or civil court matters in PA courts in which they may be the victim, witness, plaintiff or defendant. The state Department of Corrections and Board of Probation and Parole have offered to pay for postage costs to the program.

Participants are given an authorization card that includes their name, substitute address, and an individual participant number after they are enrolled. The confidential address may be used as a legal address for court and state government records, which include a driver's license and ID cards, vehicle and voter registrations, school records, and marriage licenses.

The Address Confidentiality Program is not witness protection, but part of a larger process. The confidentiality program is for victims who are planning to or have recently moved to a new location, which is unknown to the perpetrator who is looking for them.

"I can't give you a new face, I can't give you a new house, I can't give you a new social security number or new name," Waltemyer said. "What I can do is protect your residential address so long as you are a resident of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

More than 1,474 people have registered with the confidentiality program since 2004. Out of the 564 households that were registered to use the program as of November 2022, more than 642 were adults and 832 were minors. Waltemyer said that number is not going down.

"We are adding roughly these days about 15 (to) sometimes 17 clients a month," he said.

Those who want to learn more about the Address Confidentiality Program can visit the Pennsylvania Office of Victim Advocate website at www.ova.pa.gov, or contact the state office directly at 800-563-6399.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Pennsylvania program can keep victims' home address from abusers