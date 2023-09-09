State rebuts Davies statement about testifying at sentencing

Sep. 8—ANDERSON — During a post-conviction relief hearing Friday, the state countered a claim by convicted murderer Joshua Davies that he wasn't allowed to testify when he was sentenced for the 2000 murder of Jessica Lyons.

Davies was sentenced to 108 years in prison. He struck the 13-year-old 11 times with a hammer, raped her and attacked her stepsister with the hammer in an Anderson home.

Seeking to reduce his sentence, Davies appeared Friday in Madison Circuit Court Division 1, which was packed with Lyons' family and friends.

Judge Angela Warner Sims said she would consider Friday's testimony before ruling on Davies' post-conviction request. She set Nov. 17 as a deadline for additional defense motions and Jan. 17, 2024, for the state to respond.

"We shouldn't be going through this again," Jessica's father, Rob Lyons, said Friday. "We shouldn't be here."

Lindsay Haston, who was also attacked by Davies during the attack on her stepsister testified Friday, detailing the anxiety and trauma she has experienced.

"When I was first being attacked, I didn't even know what it was," she said. "No one should ever have to watch an experience like that."

Haston said she continues to suffer from headaches.

"Letting him out in society would only amplify everything for me," she said.

Davies, who was 16 at the time, pleaded guilty Dec. 27, 2000, to charges of murder, burglary, criminal deviant conduct and aggravated battery.

He testified Friday that he didn't remember how long he discussed the plea agreement with defense attorneys Doug Long and Rick Walker.

Davies claimed he initially didn't want to plead guilty because the agreement would mean a sentence of life without parole. Eventually, the life-without-parole portion of the agreement was removed.

"I wouldn't have pleaded guilty," Davies said in court Friday, if he'd realized no evidence would be presented at the sentencing hearing in 2000.

Davies said he was told by his attorneys he couldn't testify at the sentencing hearing. But Deputy Prosecutor Jesse Miller had Davies read a portion of the transcript of the sentencing hearing in which both Long and Judge Dennis Carroll said he could testify.

"You still decided not to testify?" Miller asked. Davies answered yes.

Miller asked Davies whether he hit Lyons in the head with a hammer and performed a sex act, to which Davies answered yes.

When asked by his attorney, Davies said he is not denying his responsibility in Lyons' death.

In the petition for post-conviction relief, Davies' attorneys are contending he was denied effective legal representation and that the 108-year sentence in reality is a life sentence without parole. They also contend that his guilty plea was coerced rather than voluntary.

During his sentencing in 2000, Davies maintained he didn't intentionally kill Lyons.

Davies' cousin Wayne, said they spent a lot of time together when they were younger. They are separated in age by one year.

"He was immature," Wayne Davies said. "We would run wild and he was not supervised very well."

Wayne Davies said Joshua's mother was frequently drunk and his father was rarely present.

Wayne said he spent time with his cousin when both were incarcerated at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

"He (Joshua) seemed like he grew up some," he testified. "He seemed like an adult."

Steve Alt said he works for a private company that hires inmates for manufacturing work and Josh Davies has worked for the company about 10 years.

"To be in the program you have to be an honor prisoner," he said. "He works as part of a team and I never saw any conflicts."

During questioning by Miller, Alt said Davies was removed from the program three times for conduct violations.

"I don't know the facts of the case or what he did," Alt said. "I choose not to know."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.