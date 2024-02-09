State regulators order response for corrosive ooze near former McLouth site

A mysterious, corrosive ooze emanating from the ground at the site of the former McLouth Steel facility in Riverview has state environmental regulators calling for action from the current property owner.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said "corrosive, milky liquids" have been observed and tested over "recent weeks" in an area near a new railroad crossing at Payne and West Jefferson avenues.

"EGLE is working with property owner Riverview Trenton Railroad Co. and local governments to understand the situation, minimize any risks to public health and the environment, and halt the release of the contaminants," EGLE officials said in a statement.

EGLE advises the public to avoid exposure to any liquids pooled or flowing in and around this area. Temporary orange fencing has been erected to deter access, and signs are posted to warn against exposure.

In addition to seeping to the surface in and around the railroad tracks, the corrosive milky liquids have also been observed seeping into Monguagon Creek, also known as Huntington Creek, from the shoreline of the railroad company's property, EGLE officials said.

All liquids in these areas had pH measurements in excess of 12 standard units. "Liquids at these pH levels are corrosive and could potentially damage the skin or cause other harm to anyone who comes in direct contact with them," EGLE officials said.

The railroad company installed a sump pump on site on Tuesday and is expected to begin pumping the high-pH groundwater shortly, in an effort to control and eliminate the upwelling of contamination. All pumped liquids will be placed in containers and characterized for proper disposal, EGLE officials said.

The former McLouth Steel company operated on about 273 acres from 1950 to 1995, when McLouth filed for bankruptcy. The property has since changed hands many times over the years, with Riverview Trenton Railroad Co. now owning a 76-acre northern portion and MSC Land Company LLC owning most of a 197-acre southern portion. MSC is owned by the family of the late billionaire Manuel "Matty" Moroun, owner of the Ambassador Bridge.

A $20 million cleanup with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency oversight concluded at the chronically problematic brownfield site in 2021. That work included the demolition of approximately 45 structures. Before demolition, contracted crews removed asbestos-containing materials; wastes in containers and materials containing potentially harmful polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, according to EPA officials.

MSC Land Co. officials earlier expressed an aim to develop a new transportation facility on the McLouth property that would fit into the Moroun family’s vast shipping and trucking empire — but not all in the community share that vision. An online petition calling for "NO Intermodal Shipping Port or Destructive Heavy Industrial on Old McLouth Steel Site" garnered more than 5,200 signatures.

EGLE has instructed the Riverview Trenton Railroad Co. to investigate the cause of the seepage and to propose a remedy by Feb. 16. EGLE also instructed that company officials should collaborate with the city of Riverview and/or Wayne County for access to conduct sewer dye testing as necessary.

