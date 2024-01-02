State releases new solid waste management plan

Jan. 2—The state Department of Environmental Conservation released the final draft of its 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan, which has raised some concerns from Delaware County.

Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the finalization of the 2023-2032 state Solid Waste Management Plan in a media release Dec. 27. The state "Solid Waste Management Plan: Building the Circular Economy through Sustainable Materials Management" is a 10-year plan that describes actions to reduce the climate impact of solid waste and provides direction for New York's waste reduction, reuse, recycling, collection, transportation and disposal investments, policies and practices over the next decade. The prior plan, "Beyond Waste: A Sustainable Materials Management Strategy," was released in 2010.

The plan includes diverting waste from landfills and renewing a resilient and recycled supply chain, which is integral to achieving goals of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act that include reducing greenhouse gas emissions while promoting a just and equitable transition to a greener economy, the release said. The plan sets forth six major focus areas: waste reduction and reuse; recycling and recycling market development and resiliency; product stewardship and extended producer responsibility; organics reduction and recycling; toxics reduction in products; and advanced design and operation of solid waste management facilities and related activities.

The goal of the plan is to move the state to an 85% total waste stream recycling rate by 2050, the release said. Several initiatives to advance waste reduction were also included in the state's Climate Action Council final Scoping Plan and would require legislative changes, such as expanding the state's food donation and food scraps recycling law, reducing packaging and paper product waste, and proposing disposal disincentives on all waste landfilled or combusted in New York.

Tyson Robb, Delaware County solid waste coordinator, said in an email the plan has "some good ideas that will help the state reduce impacts on climate change and recover more materials from the waste stream.

"The organics diversion will help reduce greenhouse gasses from landfills, product stewardship has potential to assist local municipalities in reducing their reliance on landfills while putting burden on the producers, and the toxin reduction in products is much needed," he said.

According to the media release, the DEC said it is already taking action to support items identified in the plan, including awarding grants to establish or expand food scrap recycling programs and facilities and allow food relief organizations to purchase equipment to help store food better; implementing online reporting for solid waste management and recycling facilities regulated by DEC; and working with partners to identify needs to expand infrastructure and building material reuse.

Robb said earlier the county was ahead of the state and the new management plan is in sync with what the county is already doing. However, the county "may see severe negative impacts if a per ton fee, charged by the state, is placed on items landfilled," he said.

"We utilize our landfill mainly for residuals from our recycling operations. There are no recycling operations without residuals, these residuals need a place to go, a fee/ton on disposal could hinder recycling growth in an industry with thin profit margins," he said. "If we are required to send the state a fee for tonnage landfilled it will divert money from our local recycling efforts. It is yet to be seen how the fee will be structured but the plan does call for landfills to send the state a fee/ton disposed. Perhaps they will omit the requirement for municipally owned and operated facilities or systems with a Local SWMP."

The landfill in the county is funded by 1% of the county's sales tax revenue, so it doesn't charge residents to dump their household waste. The landfill has a recycling center and a composting center.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.