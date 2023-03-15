State Rep. Andrea Reeb steps down as 'Rust' special prosecutor

Mar. 14—State Rep. Andrea Reeb, hired by District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies as a special prosecutor in criminal cases against actor Alec Baldwin and others involved in the ill-fated Rust movie production, announced Tuesday she is stepping down.

The decision comes less than two weeks before a virtual hearing was scheduled on a motion by Baldwin's attorneys to have Reeb disqualified as a special prosecutor because of her legislative seat, according to online court records.

"After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the 'Rust' case. My priority in this case — and in every case I've prosecuted in my 25-year career — has been justice for the victim," Reeb wrote in a statement issued by the District Attorney's Office. The Clovis Republican, a former district attorney in Curry and Roosevelt counties, was elected to her House seat in November.

Baldwin and film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was tasked with overseeing firearms and ammunition, are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a movie ranch south of Santa Fe, while assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the petty misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. Authorities have said Baldwin was holding a prop revolver during a rehearsal when it fired the live round that killed Hutchins.

Baldwin's attorneys attorneys argued in their motion seeking to have Reeb disqualified her role as special prosecutor conflicted with her position as a state legislator, in large part because she could influence her own salary by voting on whether the Legislature will give additional funding to the District Attorney's Office to prosecute the Rust cases.

Their motion cited a clause in the state constitution they said bars individuals from simultaneously exercising powers in more than one of the three branches of government. "Ms. Reeb's continued service as a special prosecutor in this case is unconstitutional," the motion stated.

Story continues

Reeb said in her statement Tuesday that by stepping down, she will allow the District Attorney's Office to focus on the case without distractions, which she said will help ensure justice.

Carmack-Altwies has defended Reeb. In a court filing last week, she called the objection by Baldwin's attorneys a "novel theory that has no support in New Mexico statutes or case law," according to The Associated Press.

Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office, wrote in an email Tuesday the agency will make no further comments on Reeb's decision to step down.

Reeb did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday afternoon on her announcement.

Baldwin attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro also did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Jason Bowles, who is representing Gutierrez-Reed.

At a virtual hearing last week, Baldwin's attorneys told state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer the gun that fired the fatal bullet had been destroyed by the state. The District Attorney's Office disputed that.

"The defense's unexpected statement in the status hearing today that the gun had been destroyed by the state may be a reference to a statement in the FBI's July 2022 firearms testing report that said damage was done to internal components of the gun during the FBI's functionality testing," Brewer wrote in an email. "However, the gun still exists and can be used as evidence."

Preliminary hearings for both defendants will be held concurrently in the First Judicial District Court starting May 3 and running through May 17, according to online court records.

Sommer imposed an April 17 deadline for Carmack-Altwies to provide Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys with a list of witnesses her office plans to call during the preliminary hearings. Spiro said at last week's hearing the tentative list of witnesses had grown to 46 people.

Halls' plea hearing before Sommer is scheduled March 29, a tentative endpoint for one of the Rust defendant's legal entanglements.

Earlier in the case, defense attorneys challenged a five-year sentencing enhancement initially added to Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed's manslaughter charges. They filed a motion noting the law creating the enhancement didn't go into effect until months after the shooting. Prosecutors agreed to remove it.