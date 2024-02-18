State Rep. Daniel Troy votes to allocate almost $6.4 million for economic growth, community development

Feb. 18—State Rep. Daniel Troy, D-Willowick, this week announced that the Ohio House of Representatives has passed House Bill 2, appropriating $2 billion of funds for economic development and community investments that aim to help drive economic growth and generate opportunities across Ohio.

The legislation includes half of the $700 million from the one-time Strategic Community Investment Fund that was set aside in the most recent state operating budget.

Troy noted that Lake and Cuyahoga counties will receive $44,765,328.

"I am pleased that my colleagues (in the Ohio House) have passed this special appropriations measure, which will award more than $2.25 million (in Strategic Investment monies) and more than $4 million in capital appropriations to entities in or serving my district," he said.

"This is a strong investment from the state of Ohio in improving the lives of citizens in our part of the state."

The $2,265,328 will be distributed to several local entities, including:

—$15,328 for the Painesville-based Project Hope for the Homeless shelter for computer and security upgrades

—$450,000 for the Richmond Heights Salt Bin Project

—$300,000 for Mentor on the Lake's Overlook Beach Park to help restore lakefront access

—$500,000 for University Hospital's expanded Breast Center at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township

—$1,000,000 for the Mentor Fire Department

Additionally, HB 2 includes $1.65 billion of capital budget funding.

Troy noted that Lakeland Community College will receive $4,103,008 in Higher Education Improvement funding.

Specifically, the college will receive:

—$2,122,001 for its Engineering Building renovations

—$1,070,537 for mechanical infrastructure replacement

—$910,470 for electric infrastructure replacement

"I have a long history of support for needed construction and renovation of the facilities on Lakeland's campus," Troy said. "This bill, which I was glad to co-sponsor, continues that tradition."

The bill now heads to the Ohio Senate for further consideration, he added, noting community projects will have additional funding opportunities from the traditional capital budget and the remaining one-time funds.