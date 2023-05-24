State Rep. Fred Plump charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice

Rep. Fred “Coach” Plump, D-Fairfield, has been charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice and plans to resign from the Alabama House of Representatives, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ accused Plump, a freshman representative, of taking money from a fund used to support programs in Jefferson County under the direction of another Jefferson County legislator, and kicking back a portion of it to a legislator’s assistant.

Reached by phone Monday, Plump declined to comment. A letter of resignation had not been filed as of Tuesday afternoon with the House Clerk or the House Speaker, according to office staff.

Alabama Rep. Fred “Coach” Plump, D-Fairfield, has been charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice and plans to resign from the Alabama House of Representatives, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reported in a news release.

The charges alleges that Plump conspired with an unnamed colleague in the Alabama House of Representatives called “Legislator #1” and an assistant, Individual #1, to defraud and obtain money from the fund about March 2019 through April 2023.

Representatives were given $100,000 a year to support local programs; senators were given $250,000. According to the DOJ, Legislator #1, who got a total of $500,000 from the fund from 2019 to 2023, directed $400,000 to the Piper Davis Youth Baseball League, where Plump served as the executive director.

DOJ accuses Plump of paying kickbacks to Individual #1, and of submitting false and fraudulent information to the committee about Piper Davis’s intended use of Fund money.

The statement also alleged that Plump sent a text to Individual #1, which said “Red Alert,” after being interviewed by agents, and also alleges that Plump met with Individual #1 to warn her about the investigation.

DOJ said Plump agreed to plead guilty to the charges and pay $200,000 in restitution. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, said Tuesday afternoon that he’s “probably” Legislator #1, and that’s he has been in touch with the DOJ regarding the investigation.

“I’m the one he requested the funds from,” Rogers said, but he maintains his innocence.

Rogers said the DOJ asked him about the funds, and that he told the agents how it worked on his end.

Rogers identified himself as Legislator #1 to al.com on Tuesday, and that he “didn’t do anything wrong” and “didn’t get any of that money.”

The representative said that funds are managed by an outside agency, which he said he’s been allocating money to since 1982.

A spokesperson for the DOJ said they “have no comment beyond what is in the [statement].”

Plump, who worked with Birmingham Fire and Rescue and as a volunteer coach, narrowly defeated former Rep. Rod Scott, D-Fairfield in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for District 55 last year. He ran unopposed in the November election.

Plump had filed a single bill in the current session, to exempt active, retired and honorably discharged military personnel from motor registration fees. The bill remains in committee.

House Minority Speaker, Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, said Tuesday that he had not gotten any information about the charges.

Alabama Reflector is part of States Newsroom, an independent nonprofit website covering politics and policy in state capitals around the nation.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama Rep. Fred Plump charged with conspiracy, obstruction