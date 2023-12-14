State rep, Haitian, Liberian groups in Columbus to collect donations for Colonial Village

Ohio Rep. Latyna Humphrey, D-Columbus, is collecting donations for residents of Colonial Village, the trouble East Side complex where over 860 residents have been told they must leave by the end of the year.

"Warm the Block" will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday at 4300 Kimberley Parkway, Columbus. Staff from Humphrey's office, which represents the area in the Ohio House, as well as the Haitian Community Network and the nonprofit Liberians in Columbus will collect winter coats, blankets and other essentials.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz3mZWKtx6Y/

Colonial Village's management company told residents they must vacate the premises in order to conduct extensive renovations. This comes after years of housing code violations and the appointment of a court-mandated receiver in early 2022.

In November, it was revealed that a network of traffickers brought hundreds of Haitian immigrants to the complex from Florida. The complex is also home to many Americans, including around two dozen households on Section 8 and shelter-based vouchers, according to city officials.

The city of Columbus is providing Colonial Village residents temporary housing in hotels through the end of March.

Latyna Humphrey is the new Democratic state representative for House District 26.

“The residents of Colonial Village Apartments are facing an immediate humanitarian crisis that demands our swift attention and resolution," Humphrey said in a prepared statement. "Now, we face yet another critical challenge. It is imperative that we seek housing solutions to accommodate our constituents’ needs while also identifying resources for food, moving, and transportation expenses."

Separately, the city's Department of Neighborhoods, which is coordinating relief efforts and connecting the Haitians with social services, has partnered with the Wells Foundation to collect monetary donations. Donations can be made at: giveneighborrelief.org/colonialvillage.

Peter Gill covers immigration, New American communities and religion for the Dispatch in partnership with Report for America. You can support work like his with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America at: bit.ly/3fNsGaZ.

