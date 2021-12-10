State Rep. Jake Teshka of South Bend says someone shot at his car, shattering windshield

SOUTH BEND — State Rep. Jake Teshka told police that a man shot at his car Wednesday afternoon on the St. Joseph Valley Parkway, shattering the windshield.

Teshka told police that a man driving a maroon Dodge Caravan with Georgia license plates fired the shot at Teshka’s white GMC Acadia at 4:22 p.m. Teshka pulled over on Nimtz Parkway and called 911.

Teshka asked the dispatcher to send a medic because glass from the windshield had struck the eye of someone in the vehicle, according to police radio traffic. He told the dispatcher that the man was last seen driving south on the parkway, commonly known as the U.S. 31 bypass.

Teshka declined to comment when reached by The Tribune. He deferred to his press secretary in the Indiana House Republican Caucus, Allison Vanatsky, who also declined to comment but issued a written statement.

"At this time, my family would appreciate privacy as we process the events of the other night," Teshka said in the statement. "We are grateful everyone is safe and will not be commenting on this matter."

State Rep. Jake Teshka of South Bend

The South Bend Police Department had not released the report on the incident by late Friday afternoon, instead requiring The Tribune to file a public records request.

Teshka, 33, is a former South Bend Common Council member and St. Joseph County Republican Party vice chair. He was elected last year to the legislature.

Teshka was a victim two years ago in a separate crime involving a gun.

In 2019, Teshka reported to police that his gun, a Smith & Wesson 9mm, had been stolen. About a year later, in September 2020, Jalen Bonner, 18, was charged with stealing it and with attempted murder after Bonner allegedly shot a man with the same type of gun in July 2020. Bonner's case is set for a Feb. 28 trial.

