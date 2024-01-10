State Rep. John Schlegel announces 2024 re-election bid

Republican state Rep. John Schlegel announced he will seek re-election for the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2024.

In a campaign announcement released Monday evening, Schlegel said it is an honor to represent the people of the 101st and asked for their support in the April 23 primary election. Schlegel is serving his first term representing the 101st district in Lebanon County.

“Lebanon County is the second fastest-growing county in Pennsylvania. Along with growth comes a need to work with people to address challenges that arise,” Schlegel said in a release. “I plan to serve the people by continuing to be visible and accessible to my constituents. Listening to their concerns and communicating in multiple ways is crucial to my work on their behalf."

Schlegel was first elected in 2022. The 101st House District consists of the City of Lebanon, Cornwall borough and the following townships: North Cornwall, North Lebanon, South Lebanon, West Cornwall and West Lebanon.

After graduating from Kutztown University, Schlegel became a social studies teacher and coach at Northern Lebanon High School. Since then, his experience in education includes service as an administrator at Lebanon High School and Palmyra High School. He served for 10 years as Director of Secondary Education in the Cornwall Lebanon School District.

Schlegel resides in Cornwall borough with his wife, Ruth Ann. They have two grown children and five grandchildren.

During his first year in office, Schlegel said he co-sponsored several bills including House Bill 27, to address a substitute teacher shortage throughout Pennsylvania, which was recently signed into law.

In the state House, Schlegel serves on the House Aging & Older Adult Services, Children & Youth, Education and Human Services Committees.

Schlegel said he is currently working on legislation to address local issues initiated by constituents, and intends to "continue to be a strong voice in Harrisburg" on behalf of his constituents.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Rep. John Schlegel announces re-election bid