State Rep LeBoeuf says he sorry for “egregious” judgment in drunk driving case

A state representative from Worcester is apologizing for his “egregious lapse in judgment” in a disturbing drunk driving case.

State Police said Rep. David LeBoeuf’s blood/alcohol level was four times the legal limit and his SUV was littered with nip bottles and wine when he was confronted by troopers on Tuesday in Quincy.

He was accused of driving erratically and registering a blood/alcohol reading that was four times the legal limit, according to police. The legal limit is .08. State Police say LeBoeuf provided two breath samples that registered a blood alcohol content of 0.329 and 0.317.

In a post to social media on Thursday, Rep. LeBouef said, “I am deeply sorry for my egregious lapse in judgment. I am thankful there were no injuries and recognize the pain I have caused my family, friends, and community. I am not making excuses and will work extensively to rebuild people’s trust.”

“I struggle with addiction and am committed to getting the treatment necessary so that I can be my best self again,” said LeBoeuf.

LeBoeuf is a Democrat who represents the 17th Worcester District.

“I ask that you respect my family’s privacy so I can work on my recovery and continue to provide services to my district,” Rep. LeBouef said “I’ve tried to manage my sobriety on my own, and this is a desperate wake-up call that I need further support.”

Police say they got at least two calls just before 10:25 p.m. Tuesday from motorists reporting an erratic operator in a black SUV on I-93 south in Milton.

One caller told Boston 25 News by Zoom Wednesday he was driving home from the Bruins game when he heard screeching ahead of him on I-93 and saw the SUV veering across four lanes of traffic.

“This car, whoever was driving it, should not have been driving it, because the car itself sounded like it was driving on an axel, and it was. It had no front right tire,” Michael Gonzalez said. “The person accelerated to about 50, 60 miles per hour, and then again slowed down, and while I was on phone with the highway patrol and such, 911, [the car] slammed into the median.”

Police say LeBoeuf was unable to follow instructions during a field sobriety test. He was placed under arrest.

In a statement, Speaker of the House of Representatives Ron Mariano said, “Driving under the influence is a dangerous and often deadly mistake and I am deeply relieved that no one was injured in this instance. I have been assured by Representative LeBoeuf that he will be seeking help and I will support him on his path to recovery.”

LeBoeuf was booked on charges of OUI-Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Marked Lanes Violation.

LeBoeuf was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday and released on personal recognizance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

