State Rep. Manny Guzman named to leadership position

Jan. 25—A Berks County lawmaker has been chosen by his colleagues to serve in a leadership position.

Rep. Manny Guzman was appointed to serve as chairman of the Pennsylvania House Central Pennsylvania Democratic Delegation. The Reading Democrat has represented the 127th District since 2020.

Guzman said in a press release Thursday that he is overjoyed with the appointment as it represents a new platform to amplify his efforts for the region, as well as represents a vote of trust from his colleagues.

"My colleagues in Harrisburg know that I am a tireless and persistent advocate for the needs and wants of my district here in Reading and Berks County," he said. "l am looking forward to continuing to be that voice not only for Reading and Berks County, but for all the members of the Central Pennsylvania Delegation. I am ready to embrace the new challenges and responsibilities that this position entails."

Guzman said the fact that he is now chairmain can be seen as a positive indicator of the advancement of the Latino community in the commonwealth.

"As a proud Latino, I feel that I reflect a growing, diverse community," he said. "I want to make it easier for kids in Reading and all across the state to see themselves in roles like this one — I want to empower them through my work. I hope that seeing someone who looks just like them, who attended their school and ran around on the same playgrounds, will encourage them to propel their dreams."

Guzman succeeds Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, who was named to a committee chairmanship.