State Rep. Michael DiMassa resigns from General Assembly after federal charges that he stole more than $600,000 in COVID relief funds

State Rep. Michael DiMassa, the West Haven Democrat who was arrested on federal charges last week in a still-unfolding probe of the alleged theft of more than $600,000 in federal COVID relief funds, has resigned from the state legislature.

DiMassa, 30, submitted an official letter of resignation to the Secretary of the State’s office, said Gabe Rosenberg, a spokesman for the office. No resignations are official until the proper paperwork is filed with the state’s chief elections official.

State legislators had expected DiMassa to resign as early as last week.

DiMassa had also resigned from his city job at West Haven city hall in connection with stealing more than $630,000 in federal money that had been earmarked in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

DiMassa is accused of of stealing more than $600,000 in federal COVID relief money by billing the city of West Haven, where he also worked as an aide to the City Council, for pandemic related consulting services that federal officials said he never performed.

Federal prosecutors and FBI agents say that a portion of the alleged thefts appear to correspond with DiMassa’s purchase of tens of thousands of dollars in gambling chips at the Mohegan Sun casino. At the time, he was one of three city officials designated to oversee emergency pandemic spending.

“The allegations against Mike DiMassa are serious and very troubling. If the allegations are true, he has not only broken the law but also betrayed the public trust,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “He had no choice but to resign. The citizens of West Haven and all of Connecticut deserve honest government.”

In a joint statement, House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas called the resignation “the right move for his constituents and the state.”

“He broke faith with the people of West Haven and can no longer serve as their trusted voice at the State Capitol.”