State Rep. Russ Diamond announces bid for re-election in 2024 to retain his House seat

Republican state Rep. Russ Diamond announced he will seek re-election for the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2024.

In a campaign announcement released Monday morning, Diamond said he has a "solid legislative record on issues such as life, firearms rights, and fiscal responsibility accurately represent the majority of residents of the 102 District."

Diamond was first elected to his state House seat in 2014. His district includes Annville, Bethel, Cold Spring, Heidelberg, Jackson, Millcreek, North Annville, North Londonderry, Swatara, Union and West Lebanon townships and the boroughs of Cleona, Jonestown, Myerstown and Richland.

Diamond is Republican chairman of the House Gaming and Oversight Committee and represents the House Republican Caucus on the Joint State Government Commission’s Election Law Advisory Board.

Primary Challenger

In November, Republican and Eastern Lebanon County School Board director Rachel Moyer, of Jackson Township, officially announced that she plans a primary challenge against Diamond for his seat in the 2024 election. Moyer has said that she is for pro-life and election integrity, against "no-excuse mail-in ballots" and moving the primary election date, and promoting school choice for families.

Moyer is backed by Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, who Diamond has criticized in public forums. Before the 2022 primary election, Diamond urged Republicans to not support Mastriano's bid for governor.

In May, Diamond wrote another article asking Republicans to "join me in requesting that Doug Mastriano abandon any plans he may have to run for U.S. Senate in 2024." Later that month, Mastriano announced he would not seek the GOP nomination to run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in 2024.

The 2024 Pennsylvania primary will be held on Tuesday, April 23.

