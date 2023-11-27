State to repave damaged area roads next year

Nov. 27—Five local roads impacted by extreme weather will repaved next year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

Hochul announced in a media release $100 million in funding has been released to support the renewal of 66 state roads impacted by extreme weather.

"From a devastating blizzard to historic flooding, we are living in a time of record-breaking weather events which have left many roads across New York State in need of repair and rejuvenation," Hochul said in the release. "This $100 million will lengthen the lifespan of dozens of roads across the State, making them more resilient in the face of future extreme weather conditions."

The current $32.9 billion state Department of Transportation five-year capital plan, inclusive of federal formula funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides historic funding for road and bridge repair and modernization, and this critical infrastructure funding will help restore hundreds of lane miles of highway impacted by extreme weather.

"From Plattsburgh to New Paltz, this $100 million investment will help lay the foundation for more resilient roadways across New York and pave the way for smoother commutes by helping make long overdue repairs to roads damaged by storms," Majority Leader Charles Schumer said. "I'm proud to help deliver this funding boosted by our Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, and commend Governor Hochul for taking this vital step towards ensuring the safety and durability of our infrastructure in the face of increasingly severe weather across New York."

Roadways slated to be improved beginning next spring, are:

—$721,000 to resurface Route 166 from the village of Cherry Valley south line to Route 20 in the town of Cherry Valley, Otsego County.

—$2.6 million to resurface Route 28 from the Ulster County line to Arkville in the town of Middletown, Delaware County.

—$1.9 million to resurface Route 268 from Academy Street to Lang Road in the town and village of Hancock, Delaware County.

—$1 million to resurface Route 206 from the bridge over Kelsey Creek to one-half mile east of Case Road in the town of Bainbridge, Chenango County.

—$676,000 to resurface Route 30, from Route 17 to Route 206 in the towns of Hancock and Colchester, Delaware County.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.