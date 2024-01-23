State report provides details on Gaines County fatal shooting involving game warden

A 53-year-old Brownfield man reportedly charged at a Texas game warden after a vehicle pursuit last month before the officer shot and killed him.

A report filed by Texas Parks and Wildlife Officials state Kevin Ray Mills was involved in an hour-long pursuit with law enforcement that began in Brownfield and ended in Gaines before the fatal shooting.

Brownfield police initially responded to a disturbance about 10 p.m. Dec. 12 at a home in the 500 block of East Hill Street, according to the report.

The nature of the disturbance was not disclosed in the report. However, responding officers found a person listed as a suspect, later identified as Mills, who fled in a motor vehicle.

Police officers pursued Mills but ended the chase outside the city limits when they lost sight of the fleeing vehicle because of poor weather conditions.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden spotted the fleeing vehicle south of Brownfield on State Highway 137 and shot at it near the intersection on County Road 219 in an attempt to disable it.

However, the fleeing vehicle continued to drive away and the game warden chased after it. The chase tuned West on TX 83. However, Mills turned back east on the highway and the game warden fired his shotgun at it when it passed him.

The warden's gunfire struck Mills' vehicle but didn't disable it and the chase continued south on County Road 119 in Gaines County.

The chase ended on CR 126 and East CR 115 in Gaines County where Mills exited his vehicle and approached the game warden, who identified himself as a police officer as he aimed his shotgun at Mills, ordering him to stay back and show him his hands.

Mills reportedly repeatedly told the game warden to shoot him and continued approaching in a "threatening manner," the report states.

The game warden backed away repeating his commands before firing twice, striking Mills, the report states.

Mills was given first aid until medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead.

The shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Office of Internal Affairs, the report states.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Report gives details on fatal shooting involving Texas game warden