State report shows more children in Tennessee being arrested for gun crimes

State of Tennessee internal documents obtained by FOX13 reveals Memphis crime statistics. The reports show 1,324 guns were stolen from vehicles in 2020. In 2021 there were 2,023 guns stolen from vehicles resulting in a 52.8 percent increase.

The reports show 3,865 guns were seized in 2021. That number increased to 4,791 in 2022 resulting in a 23.9 percent increase.

The reports reveal in 2021 there were 219 juveniles arrested on gun charges. That number increased to 283 in 2022 resulting in a 29.2 percent increase.

There were reportedly 1,923 adults arrested on gun charges in 2021. That number increased to 2,111 in 2022 resulting in a 9.8 percent increase.

The reports stated in 2021 there were 7,654 violent crimes. That number fell to 7,480 in 2022 resulting in a 4 percent decrease.

The reports also provided a comparison of murders in Memphis and Nashville in 2020.

There were 292 murders in 2020 and 114 in Nashville. Further research by FOX13 reveals Memphis had a police budget in 2020 of $274.5 million compared to the $216.8 million which Nashville allotted for its police budget.

FOX13 reached out to the Memphis Police Department for a response to these figures but did not receive a reply in time for this report.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: