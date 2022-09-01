State reports inmate death at Maine State Prison

Sep. 1—A Portland man who was serving a 39-month sentence for probation revocation died Wednesday morning at the Maine State Prison in Warren.

David Bileau, 58, was attended by medical staff at the high-security prison when he died around 5:03 a.m., Maine Department of Corrections spokesperson Anna Black said in a statement.

Bileau's death is the ninth inmate death that has been confirmed this year by the Maine Department of Corrections. Prior to Bileau, the most recent inmate death was Christopher Wilson, 49, of Troy, New York. Wilson died Aug. 1 at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren.

In 2021, there were eight in-custody deaths, according to information provided by Black.

Bileau began serving a 39-month sentence for probation revocation in October 2020.

The Bangor Daily News in November 2019 reported that Bileau was arrested after he broke six garage door windows at a Bangor fire station.

The Maine Attorney General's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were each notified of Bileau's death, which is standard procedure.

The Maine Department of Corrections typically does not comment on an inmate's cause of death. Any deaths caused by COVID are included in case counts maintained by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.