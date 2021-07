Reuters

He and fellow volunteers line the tanks up outside charities for filling and returning, trying to save lives in a country whose health system has largely collapsed since a Feb. 1 coup and which now faces its worst surge of COVID-19 infections. Funded by donors on social media, Phoe Thar and his team are part of a growing grassroots effort that bypasses the authorities and echoes the way Myanmar's people responded to crises during previous decades of army rule. "Since the number of people who need oxygen tanks is massive, it's a huge challenge for us," Phoe Thar told Reuters by phone from Mandalay.