State Representative from Worcester arrested and charged with drunk driving

State Representative David LeBoeuf or Worcester is facing drunk driving charges, accused of driving erratically and registering a blood/alcohol reading that was four times the legal limit, according to police.

The legal limit is .08.

State Police say LeBoeuf provided two breath samples that registered a blood alcohol content of 0.329 and 0.317.

“During an inventory of the motor vehicle, Troopers found nine empty nip bottles in the rear of the vehicle and two cans of wine in the front cupholders, one empty and the other half full,” according to a statement from the state police.

Police say they got at least two calls just before 10:25 p.m. Tuesday from motorists reporting an erratic operator in a black SUV on I-93 south in Milton.

One of the callers then told police the SUV exited I-93 onto Route 3 south to Burgin Parkway in Quincy.

“The vehicle, a 2014 black Ford Escape, came to a stop on the Burgin and appeared to be disabled and smoking, prior to the Adams T station,” according to a statement from police. Police say the SUV’s right front tire was missing and the rim had sustained damage from grinding on the pavement.

“Two troopers approached the vehicle and made certain observations of LeBoeuf’s appearance and speech, as well as noting a strong odor of alcohol on his person and emanating from the vehicle. The Troopers assisted LeBoeuf in exiting the vehicle,” according to the statement

Police say LeBoeuf was unable to follow instructions during a field sobriety test. He was placed under arrest.

LeBoeuf was booked on charges of OUI-Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Marked Lanes Violation.

LeBoeuf was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday and released on personal recognizance.

Boston 25 has reached out to Rep. LeBoeuf for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW