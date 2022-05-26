State representative's daughter sentenced on drug- and gun-related charges

The daughter of a Wisconsin state representative has been sentenced for drug and gun related charges.

Sophie Dittrich, 20, of Oconomowoc — the daughter of State Rep. Barbara Dittrich — was sentenced to two years in prison followed by five years' extended supervision and three years' probation but stayed that sentence in favor of three years of probation and 90 days in the Waukesha County Huber Facility starting May 31. A stayed sentence means that Dittrich could face jail time if she violates her probation.

Dittrich pleaded guilty in March to one felony charge for drug possession with intent to distribute and one misdemeanor gun possession charge. One other felony and two other misdemeanors were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Rep. Dittrich's office said she would not comment on the story.

According to the criminal complaint, two people were leaving a Rocky Rococo restaurant in Oconomowoc on Dec. 27, 2020, when Dittrich waved a gun at them and circled around the parking lot a few times.

The victims reported the incident to an Oconomowoc Police officer, who later found Dittrich at a nearby Walgreens with two other people in the vehicle. When asked about the incident, Dittrich said she pointed her fingers shaped like a gun at the victims and then gave them the middle finger, the complaint said.

Officers reported the smell of marijuana coming from Dittrich's vehicle. Upon searching the car, police discovered 615.15 grams of marijuana, 49.1 grams of psilocybin, 20.1 grams of wax THC, and 85 THC vape cartridges. They also found various drug paraphernalia in the car and $415 cash in Dittrich's front pocket, records stated.

One of Dittrich's passengers, who was also cited for having a small amount of marijuana, told police they wouldn't be surprised if a gun was found in the car. A loaded 22 Ruger semi-automatic handgun was found hidden behind a piece of trim in the center console. The gun was reported as stolen from Glendale.

The case was moved to Ozaukee County from Waukesha County Circuit Court after Judges Paul Bugenhagen Jr. and Jennifer Dorow recused themselves from the case in July becatheir relationship with the Dittrich family, according to court records.

