State reps. leave Texas, Gov. threatens arrests

Democrats in the Texas Legislature on Monday bolted for Washington, D.C., and said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a Republican overhaul of election laws. Governor Greg Abbott is threatening to arrest them. (July 13)

  • Dems leave Texas to try to stop GOP voting bill

    Democrats in the Texas Legislature are bolting for Washington, D.C., to try to stop Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions. (July 12)

  • EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats fled the state. Here's why.

    Texas statehouse Democrats fled Monday to Washington to try and block the GOP's sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state. A similar move successfully killed an earlier version of the bill on the last day of the legislative session in late May, and lawmakers are hoping for a repeat during the 30-day special session called by the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott. The second goal has probably already been achieved — drawing attention to the Republican push to tighten Texas voting laws. Many Democrats in Congress have hoped their own sweeping elections bill making it easier to register and vote nationwide could counter pushes in the opposite direction in Texas and several GOP-controlled states.

  • Senate appoints former NSA official as head of US cybersecurity agency

    A former NSA official will lead CISA at a time when ransomware and other kinds of cyberattacks are on the rise.

  • Toxic alliance: How anti-vaxxers and antisemites fuel each other's conspiracies

    Science-denial and identity-based hate first converge in digital spaces and then, inevitably, in the real world.

  • Why are Democratic lawmakers fleeing Texas over voter restrictions?

    Dozens of legislators are expected to head to Washington in a fight for voting rights. Here’s what you need to know A rally to support voting rights at the Texas capitol last week. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter A group of Texas Democratic lawmakers plan to flee their state in a desperate bid to stop the Republican-run legislature from passing laws they say will suppress the vote of people of color. The extreme move – which should see dozens of Democr

  • Texas Democrats can’t beat election bill, so they’re running to Washington for bailout

    The Republican bill, while unnecessary, isn’t that bad, and fleeing to DC is a gift to Gov. Greg Abbott. [Opinion]

  • Supercut Exposes Fox News’ Mixed Messages On COVID-19 Vaccines

    MSNBC's Ari Melber called out the conservative network's coverage with the montage.

  • GOP won't jump for bipartisan families bill despite White House batting eyelids

    Republican lawmakers will not meet President Joe Biden at the negotiating table to broker a bipartisan "human infrastructure" agreement despite explicit signaling from the White House on the issue, multiple Senate GOP offices tell the Washington Examiner.

  • Hobbs asks Brnovich to investigate reports of election interference

    Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs wrote to State Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Wednesday urging him to investigate recent reports of interference by Trump allies in the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

  • Greg Abbott taking Matthew McConaughey 'very seriously' as potential gubernatorial challenger

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said he's taking Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey "very seriously" as a possible gubernatorial challenger.

  • Texas GOP Launch Another Attempt at Suppressing the Vote; Democrats Expected to Leave State to Block Passage of Restrictive Laws

    Texas is already one of the hardest states to vote in, but that hasn’t stopped Texas Republicans from trying to add even more restrictions to their already restrictive voting process. Their latest attempt at suppressing the vote has run into pushback, as state Democrats plan to leave the state to prevent the latest bill from being passed.

  • Overheated baby hawks flee their nests in Oregon

    More than 100 baby birds fled from their neststo escape a record-breaking heatwave in late JuneLocation: OREGON, UNITED STATES(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BLUE MOUNTAIN WILDLIFE, LYNN TOMPKINS, SAYING:"It was just too hot and baby birds were bailing out of their nests like crazy. And specifically it was Swainson's hawks and Cooper's hawks, mostly Cooper's. We had over 100 come in like three days just because of the heat."A wildlife center was swamped with callsSome suffered fractures from falling to the groundBut most of the birds survived"The part of my brain that knows climate change is real says this could be our future. I'm hopeful that for this specific event, it was just a convergence of things all at the same time that made it as bad, because we've never seen anything like this before."Two-thirds of bird species in North America are disappearingRising temperatures are threatening their habitats

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops as Traders Await June CPI Inflation Report

    Analysts described the muted activity in spot, derivative and on-chain metrics as "calm before the storm."

  • GOP support for bipartisan infrastructure deal going wobbly

    Democrats need 10 Republican senators to pass the bipartisan bill, but some are wavering.

  • Restrictive GOP voting bill advances in Texas House and Senate

    A panel of Texas state senators voted Sunday to advance to the floor a Republican-backed voting bill in the state Legislature that includes extensive new restrictions, following a similar motion in the state House earlier in the morning, the Texas Tribune reports. Catch up quick: The votes come after the state House and Senate hosted extensive public hearings on Saturday that stretched into Sunday's early morning hours. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar

  • Dutch PM apologises for easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases soar

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded on Monday that coronavirus restrictions had been lifted too soon in the Netherlands and he apologised as infections surged to their highest levels of the year. Rutte last Friday reimposed curbs on bars, restaurants and nightclubs in an effort to stop a spate of infections among young adults, just two weeks after most lockdown measures were lifted as cases were falling. "What we thought would be possible, turned out not to be possible in practice," Rutte told reporters on Monday.

  • Remainder of US Capitol fencing is removed months after Jan. 6 insurrection

    U.S. Capitol Police removed the extra layer of security "based on the current threat" level months after Trump supporters stormed the building Jan. 6.

  • Texans reportedly waited 17 hours and until the middle of the night to testify on GOP voting restrictions bill

    The Texas Tribune reported that some arrived as early as 6 a.m. Saturday to testify, but testimony didn't begin until 1:41 a.m. Sunday morning.

  • Hong Kong district councilors must take oath despite exodus

    Hong Kong’s leader said Tuesday that remaining elected district councilors will still need to take an oath pledging allegiance to the city despite the resignation of dozens of their peers who are refusing to do so. The resignations follow media reports that councilors may have to repay their wages if they are later disqualified from office. The requirement that the city’s more than 400 district councilors take the oath was introduced this year.

  • Why shouldn’t Democrats leave? The Texas House wasn’t doing anything important.

    Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t need all the House Democrats to come back to pass a voting bill. Only 17 of them. And he has until 2023. [Opinion]