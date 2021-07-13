State reps. leave Texas, Gov. threatens arrests

Reuters Videos

More than 100 baby birds fled from their neststo escape a record-breaking heatwave in late JuneLocation: OREGON, UNITED STATES(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BLUE MOUNTAIN WILDLIFE, LYNN TOMPKINS, SAYING:"It was just too hot and baby birds were bailing out of their nests like crazy. And specifically it was Swainson's hawks and Cooper's hawks, mostly Cooper's. We had over 100 come in like three days just because of the heat."A wildlife center was swamped with callsSome suffered fractures from falling to the groundBut most of the birds survived"The part of my brain that knows climate change is real says this could be our future. I'm hopeful that for this specific event, it was just a convergence of things all at the same time that made it as bad, because we've never seen anything like this before."Two-thirds of bird species in North America are disappearingRising temperatures are threatening their habitats