State rests in Bravon Tukes' school shooting trial; Preston Walls to testify

For someone allegedly taking part in a premeditated triple murder conspiracy, Bravon Tukes didn't seem to act like it, his attorneys say.

Tukes is charged with murder and other crimes in a Jan. 23 shooting at the Starts Right Here education program in downtown Des Moines. Preston Walls, 19, was convicted last month in a separate trial of second-degree murder and manslaughter for killing Rashad Carr, 16, and Gionni Dameron, 18, and seriously wounding program founder William Holmes, also known as Will Keeps.

Tukes is accused of planning the attack with Walls and acting as his getaway driver.

Police had warned Bravon Tukes was making threats before shooting

During Tukes' trial, now in its second week, prosecutors have argued that Tukes and Walls planned the shooting well in advance, pointing to nearly a month of text messages between the two about killing Dameron and Carr.

Much of Monday and Tuesday at the trial was taken up with testimony from Des Moines police Detective Jeffrey George, who said Tukes and Walls are both known members of the OTR or Strap gang, which was engaged in a bloody feud with the rival OMB gang, including Dameron and Carr.

George pointed to a text message Walls sent the day before the shooting that "imma play it cool till I pass this test then I'm bussing off them n****s," slang he said indicated Walls' plan the day before to kill the two once he was finished with his final schoolwork at Starts Right Here.

Tukes also was motivated to kill members of the opposing gang, George said, especially after his brother was killed in a December 2022 police shooting and Carr and other OMB members mocked his death in a rap video.

Tukes posted a string of social media threats and posts displaying firearms, and George said police had issued an intelligence bulletin to officers five days before the shooting warning them about his online statements.

Defense: Bravon Tukes not acting like conspirator

Tukes' attorneys, though, argued both Walls and Tukes didn't act like people who were planning such a killing. Even on the morning of the shooting, Walls was texting about an upcoming job interview. It was a detail a juror who spoke to the Des Moines Register after Walls' trial said the jury ― which convicted Walls of second-degree rather than first-degree murder ― found very significant.

Also, Tukes' attorneys made a major point of phone records showing that, while waiting in the parking lot of Mullets restaurant to pick up Walls after the shooting, he spent 20 minutes on his phone shopping online, looking up news stories and watching pornography.

"He’s looking at a large dog crate for his dogs while he’s waiting for his friend to commit a triple homicide and jump in his car with him?" defense attorney Jamie Deremiah asked.

Preston Walls to testify for the defense

Prosecutors finished their case Tuesday afternoon, and the defense opened with testimony from private investigator Scott Gratias, who noted many of the threatening messages Tukes posted in the days before the attack were made up of lyrics from rap songs.

In addition, Tukes' attorneys have indicated they plan to call Walls as a witness, saying in pretrial filings that Walls intends to testify that Tukes was not involved in planning the attack.

Walls previously testified at his own trial that there was no planning, and that he was afraid for his life when he opened fire on the two teens, who he thought were about to try to kill him.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines school shooting trial continues, co-defendant to testify