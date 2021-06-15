State rests case against Zirkle; deliberations could begin soon

Jun. 15—ANDERSON — Jurors listened to testimony regarding DNA and forensics on Monday before the state rested its case against Jordan Zirkle.

Deputy prosecutors concluded their evidence at 3:33 p.m. Monday, according to court officials. The trial is expected to resume Tuesday morning and, depending on the number of witnesses who testify, closing arguments could happen by the end of the day.

Zirkle, 33, is charged with two counts of Level 1 felony aiding, inducing or causing murder in the July 29, 2018, shooting of Trinity Parker, 39, and the Aug. 6, 2018, shooting of David L. Phillips II, 36.

Daniel Jones admitted to killing both Parker and Phillips in 2020.

Authorities and co-defendants in the case say Zirkle was present during the murders. Deputy prosecutors say Zirkle aided Jones during the killings.

Brittney Vontress-Cox, Taylor Wheeler and David Roberts are also charged as co-defendants in the fatal shootings of Parker and Phillips.

Zirkle's trial before Judge Dudley is being broadcast live online at https://public.courts.in.gov/incs#/.

