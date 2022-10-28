State rests case; judge denies defense acquittal request for former Hartford charter school CEO charged with four CT cold-case kidnappings

State prosecutors rested their case Friday on the fourth day of the trial for Michael Sharpe, the former Connecticut charter school CEO charged with kidnapping four women in the 1980s.

Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney John F. Fahey and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Robin Krawczyk called three witnesses Friday: A cold case inspector, a detective and a former forensic analyst at the state lab.

Since Tuesday, the jury has heard from current and former law enforcement officers, forensic analysts, cold case detectives and four victims identified only as Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The four women, who were all in their mid-20s to early 30s in the summer of 1984, gave detailed and chilling testimonies of the nights they each said they awoke to a strange man in their bedrooms in the dark of the night.

The women, who had never met before 2020 and did not listen to each other’s testimony, told similar accounts of the nights they were allegedly sexually assaulted nearly 40 years ago in Bloomfield, Windsor, Rocky Hill and Middletown.

Each told the jury, some through tears, that a man they didn’t know entered their apartment or condominium through their sliding glass door. He allegedly told them that he had just killed someone and needed to hide out with them or needed money to escape.

They testified that he allegedly blindfolded them, threatened them, assaulted them, rummaged through their things, turned on water faucets and bathroom fans, unplugged or dissembled their phones and, in some cases, ate food from their refrigerators before leaving.

For 36 years, the women had no answer as to who the man who allegedly terrorized them. Then, in 2020, investigators used DNA samples taken from the scene of the alleged assaults to link the now 71-year-old Sharpe of Marlborough to the cases.

Analysts testified that they determined in 2003 that the DNA from the assaults likely belonged to the same person, and investigators identified Sharpe as the likely source after testing DNA from trash they collected from his home and confirming the match with a cheek swab test. They first tested DNA collected from three other men but did not get a match. Sharpe was arrested in November 2020, a few hours after the DNA match was made, detectives said in court.

Story continues

On Friday, after back-and-forth questioning about the likelihood that DNA collected from a bed sheet from the Rocky Hill crime scene, a towel from the Middletown scene and a washcloth from the Windsor scene were a match for Sharpe’s DNA, the state rested its case and the jury was dismissed for lunch.

Outside the presence of the jury, Sharpe’s defense team moved for an acquittal of all eight charges, including four counts of kidnapping and four counts of kidnapping in the commission of a felony.

The statute of limitations on the four alleged assaults passed in 1989, so Sharpe cannot be charged.

Judge Frank M. D’Addabbo Jr. denied the defense’s motion for an acquittal, ruling that the state presented sufficient evidence that the four women were, under the legal definition of the word, kidnapped.

Kidnapping in Connecticut, he said, means that the defendant abducted another person, meaning they prevented them from leaving using physical force or threat, and then restrained them with the intent to violate or abuse them, he said.

D’Addabbo also ruled that the state had presented commonly accepted statistical analysis that the DNA found at the scenes matched Sharpe’s DNA.

“The court finds that there is sufficient evidence to proceed,” he ruled.

R Bruce Lorenzen, one of Sharpe’s defense attorneys, had peppered former forensic analyst Patricia Loso with questions Friday about whether the DNA evidence the state presented was fact or theory.

Experts had testified that there was a 1 in 7 billion chance that the DNA collected from the crime scenes belonged to different people, but that it likely belonged to one person, later identified as Sharpe.

“It’s a prediction, isn’t it?” asked Lorenzen. “Typically in science, we want to test a hypothesis, especially if we’re going to be relying on it, right?”

Loso explained that the 7 billion figure represents the population of the world and that testing everyone’s DNA was not possible.

“The only way to test this hypothesis would be to test every individual in the world population,” she said.

But, she said, based on peer-reviewed science and statistics, the expectation would be that if they did, they “would not find someone with the same DNA profile.”

The trial continued Friday afternoon and will resume Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in Hartford Superior Court after a break on Monday. Victims who testified earlier in the week, sat in on the trial Thursday and Friday.

The judge has said he expects the trial to last six to seven days before the jury starts deliberating.

Sharpe is free from custody on a promise to appear. If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison.