State rests its case in Kaitlin Armstrong murder trial; first defense witness testifies

Prosecutors have rested their case in the murder trial of Kaitlin Armstrong, who is accused of fatally shooting Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson on May 11, 2022, in East Austin.

The defense is presenting its first witness on Wednesday morning, which is the ninth day of the trial.

The first defense witness is Erin LaGrone, a latent print examiner for the Austin Forensic Science Department. LaGrone testified that prints from the crime scene submitted to her by a detective, who requested that they be compared to Armstrong's fingerprints. None of the prints submitted to her matched the fingerprints of Armstrong, LaGrone said.

Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom during the first day of trial for the State of Texas v. Kaitlin Armstrong at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Armstrong is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.

Prosecutor Guillermo Gonzalez asked LaGrone if some of the prints submitted were determined to be inconclusive. LaGrone agreed.

"So Ms. Armstrong could not be included or excluded in those prints, right?," asked Gonzales. "Yes," said LaGrone.

Defense attorneys have suggested that police did not investigate other suspects in Wilson's death, including her boyfriend, Colin Strickland. They have said detectives never did a forensic investigation of Strickland's computer and never tested evidence to see if Wilson had been sexually assaulted.

Prosecution witness Pam Mazak, a criminal intelligence analyst with the Texas attorney general's office, testified on Tuesday afternoon that data from Strickland's cell phone showed he was in South Austin when Wilson was killed in East Austin.

Strickland's phone pinged on a cell phone tower near his South Austin home while he was talking on the phone with a friend from 9:06 p.m. to 9:17 p.m., Mazak said. Police have said they never found anyone who heard gunshots when Wilson was killed at an East Austin garage apartment, but that a neighbor's surveillance system recorded screams and gunshots at 9:15 p.m.

Anna Moriah Wilson was a rising star in gravel cycling races when she visited Austin in May 2022 from San Francisco, police have said.

Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood where Wilson, 25, was staying showed a black SUV in the area resembling Armstrong's Jeep about the same time GPS data from the Jeep also showed it was in the same area, Mazak said.

She also said the GPS data from Armstrong's Jeep showed the Jeep was parked in an alley just south of the apartment where Wilson was staying from 8:41 p.m. to 9:17 pm. Wilson's bike was later found near where the Jeep had been parked, she said.

Armstrong, 35, is charged with murder. Witnesses have said she was jealous of Wilson because Wilson had dated Strickland for a few weeks when he and Armstrong had broken up for a short time.

Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of fatally shooting Anna Moriah Wilson, known as Mo, on May 11, 2022, at an East Austin garage apartment.

Armstrong's DNA was found on the handlebars and seat of Wilson's bicycle, as well as the DNA of another unknown person, a DNA analyst testified on Tuesday.

Wilson, 25, was a star in the cycling world of gravel racing. Strickland was a professional cyclist at the time Wilson died. They initially met at a race in September 2021, Strickland has said.

Armstrong and Strickland were living together and dating again in May 2022 when Wilson visited Austin from San Francisco to prepare for a bicycle race. Strickland and Wilson went out to swim and eat on the day she was killed, Strickland has testified. Police have said he dropped her off at the home where she was staying and went back to his South Austin house. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.

Police have said Armstrong fled to Costa Rica on May 18, 2022, using her sister's passport. Police arrested her on June 29, 2022, at a hostel in the Central American country.

