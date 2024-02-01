State rests its case in Stephen Hughes trial after two final witnesses

The state rested its case Thursday in the trial of Stephen Hughes.

Hughes, 25, is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Prosecutors allege he sexually abused three sisters, all of whom were under 7 at the time.

Assistant Prosecutor Lauryn Calderhead called two final witnesses in Richland County Common Pleas Court before resting.

Amy Logan-Amelung, an intake caseworker for Children Services, testified during the morning session.

Noting she has conducted forensic interviews for 17 years, Logan-Amelung said the purpose is to get details of what happened and ensure a child's safety.

She said children under 10 usually don't understand the concept of time. Logan-Amelung added children who have been coached what to say often cannot offer details.

Logan-Amelung said she normally conducts forensic interviews at a law enforcement agency. She added Children Services is not responsible for the recording equipment.

The first interview took place in August 2021, when the oldest sister was 6. Logan-Amelung said the video of that interview cannot be located.

In initial interview, accuser did not mention defendant

In the interview, she said the girl did not mention Hughes, only Stonie Butler, the brother and co-defendant who previously was convicted in the case.

In June 2022, Logan-Amelung attempted to interview all three sisters. The video was recorded at the sheriff's office.

She said the oldest girl, then 7, mentioned two perpetrators, named both Butler and Hughes and distinguished between the two. Logan-Amelung described her as more willing to talk than in the first interview. She colored on a dry-erase board while they talked.

During the interview, she asked Logan-Amelung if she could talk about what happened to her sisters. She said she peeked through a crack in the door to see Hughes and his brother abusing the younger girls "more than one time."

Logan-Amelung gave the girl anatomical drawings and asked where Hughes touched her.

"Has anybody else (but Hughes and Butler) touched you on your private parts?" the caseworker asked.

"No," the girl replied, adding the brothers also took pictures.

Logan-Amelung could get only limited information from the middle sister because she has a speech impediment.

The girl did say that Hughes and Butler were not boys.

The third sister was too young to give any information, Logan-Amelung said.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Benjamin Zushin asked about an incident in which the oldest sister simulated oral sex on her brother. Logan-Amelung said she had not heard about that.

On redirect examination with Calderhead, Logan-Amelung said her role was limited to the forensic interview. She added such knowledge would not have changed her opinion on the case.

Calderhead also asked Logan-Amelung about the middle sister saying Hughes and Butler were not boys. The caseworker said the girl seemed unsure of her answer.

Ongoing caseworker final witness called by state

In the afternoon, Sarah Sharp wrapped up the state's case. She is an ongoing caseworker at Children Services. Sharp does not conduct forensic interviews.

She testified about following the case of the sisters' birth mother for possible neglect, saying the woman had unstable housing and had been evicted several times.

Sharp did monthly home visits starting in September 2021.

In January 2022, she figured out that the oldest girl was not living with her birth mother. She was staying with people who now are her legal guardians, whom she described as far more maternal and bonded with the oldest sister than her birth mom.

During the home visit, the couple asked the mother about them getting legal custody of the oldest girl.

"She (birth mom) was completely nervous. She was caught off-guard that they said something to me," Sharp said.

In spring 2022, Sharp began a plan of safety to have the younger two sisters stay with their now-legal guardians after the birth mom and her boyfriend at the time were pulled over with the girls in their car. Police reported a strong odor of marijuana.

Sharp said she has "no concerns" with the legal guardians, who live in Marion. Before leaving the witness stand, she also said the middle sister has identified Hughes and his brother as the ones who sexually assaulted her.

