State rests in criminal case against Butler County auditor; judge denies motions to acquit

Dec. 20—HAMILTON — The state has rested in the criminal case against the Butler County auditor, while the visiting judge denied the motions to acquit Roger Reynolds.

Judge Daniel Hogan denied the motions from Reynolds' defense attorney Chad Ziepel saying "reasonable minds" of the jurors could view the evidence "either way."

After six days of testimony the state rested its case late Monday.

The defense called its first witness, Raymond Reynolds, Roger's father, this morning.

Roger Reynolds is charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor. If found guilty of the felonies, he faces prison time and would have to leave office. Reynolds is accused of leveraging his political power to further his interests and those that of his father, Raymond, who owns land on Hamilton-Mason Road in West Chester Twp.

Reynolds has maintained his innocence and said the charges are part of a political witch hunt and that he spoke out about projects as a private citizen.

Visiting prosecutor Brad Tammaro said if the land was developed, the Rogers family would receive $2.5 million, and Roger Reynolds would make $200,000.

Much of the testimony Monday involved whether Rogers used his public office to influence county officials to approve a financing district that would provide more than $1.1 million in improvements to Hamilton-Mason Road. The cost of the TIF was supposed to be shared by West Chester Twp., Liberty Twp. and Butler County,

