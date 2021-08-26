State rests in Dang case; Secret video taping suspected

Aug. 25—Prosecutors rested about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the case against former Cleburne doctor John Dang after having called several of his alleged victims to the stand.

Tuesday also saw accusations from the prosecutors, outside the jury's presence, that one or more audience members did or may have used their cell phones to take pictures, video or recordings of court proceedings and/or witnesses coming to or leaving the courthouse.

Dang was arrested Feb. 21, 2019, on several charges including two counts of sexual assault of a child, two of indecency with a child by sexual contact, one of theft of property over $300,000 and one of insurance fraud.

Because of the length of the investigation against him and the fact jury trials were canceled through much of last year out of COVID-19-prompted precautions, Dang has remained jailed at the Johnson County Jail in lieu of $1,550,000 in bonds since his arrest. Dang several times since his arrest requested bond reductions, all of which were denied.

Johnson County District Attorney Dale Hanna recused himself from the case. In his place, Fort Worth attorneys Miles Brissette and Bob Gill were appointed to investigate and prosecute the case. Fort Worth attorney Michael Heiskell represents Dang. 413th District Judge Bill Bosworth also recused himself from the case after which District Judge Lee Gabriel of Denton was assigned to the case.

The victims — both patients and former employees of Dang's medical clinic — testified that Dang was inappropriate with them during examinations.

One victim said Dang was a family friend before she got a job at his clinic in summer 2003. The woman said Dang agreed to examine her one day at work after she had told a co-worker she was feeling bad. Dang, the woman said, locked the exam room door and checked her lymph nodes but then proceeded to touch her private parts. The woman, in answer to a question from Gill, said she did not understand why he needed to do that to check lymph nodes. Dang also, the woman said, asked personal questions about her sex life and went on to fondle her breasts. The woman said he eventually asked her if that was making her uncomfortable to which she replied yes. The woman said she felt paralyzed knowing that Dang was her doctor, employer and friend of her parents.

Story continues

The woman said Dang eventually stopped.

"He told me there was so much he could teach me if I was willing to learn," the woman said.

The woman said she left the exam room and went back to her workspace at the clinic at which time a co-worker asked her why she looked so pale. The woman said she didn't respond at that time but told the co-worker what had happened several days later.

The woman said she told her parents a couple of weeks later what had happened at which time they called then Cleburne Police Chief Terry Powell, who was also a family friend. The woman said Powell and her drove around in Powell's truck so that she could tell him what happened. Powell returned a few days later, the woman said, with "a lady" from the police station who had some paperwork.

Heiskell, on cross examination, asked the woman if it wasn't true that she had signed an affidavit of non prosecution indicating that she did not want to go forward with the case. The woman said she does not remember signing any such form. When shown the form, the woman said that the signature on it is not hers.

Heiskell asked the woman about stays at psychiatric hospitals around that time, which the woman said occurred because her mother had accused her of drug usage —charges the woman denied — and a subsequent physical altercation with her parents. Dang, the woman said, had prescribed Lithium and other drugs for anxiety and depression before those stays.

The second victim said she worked for Dang from 2011-16 and discussed an exam given by Dang in 2014.

That woman said Dang groped her breasts and private parts during the exam even though her condition had nothing to do with either area. The woman said she was asked to take a depression test something that was asked of "pretty much all patients because it brought in more money."

Another woman testified that she saw Dang for pain management treatment from work-related injuries because he was the only workman's comp doctor in the area. That woman also said that Dang fondled her private parts.

All of the women said Dang was not wearing gloves when he fondled them.

Brissette, during a break after the jury was excused, told Gabriel that he suspected one woman in the audience of recording testimony and/or witnesses with her phone.

That woman and several others observed both day's proceedings from the courtroom benches behind Dang's table.

Gabriel placed the woman under oath and asked if she had been taping witnesses to which she replied, "Absolutely not."

Gabriel commented that she had twice heard such suspected allegations and warned the woman and others to listen and listen carefully as she made clear that any allegations of secret taping would be investigated and ordered everyone in court to turn off and not use their phones or any other electronic devices.

Gabriel called such activity not right and not our system of justice and added that, because of such suspected activity, she now worries about the chances of a fair trial.

Gabriel ordered the woman not to discuss the case. She also ordered her out of the courtroom but told her to remain in the courthouse.

Gill requested that Gabriel impound the woman's "device" before she left the courtroom to which Gabriel said she's unsure whether she has the authority to do so.

"I don't know if you do judge, but perhaps the sheriff does," Gill replied.

Heiskell asked Gabriel what the end game would be for the woman and possibly others were they to be recording proceedings or witnesses in the parking lot.

That the contents of that could end up on social media, Gill and Brissette replied especially given that several of the witnesses had testified under pseudonyms.

"Several individuals under pseudonyms feared to be here," Brissette said. "And that could also have a chilling effect on other witnesses if this ends up on social media."

Heiskell countered that, "if it ends up on social media we will know who posted it."

Gabriel said that, more than just this trial, such practices run counter to our system of justice and voiced concerns over others possibly attempting to circumvent around witnesses protected by pseudonyms.

Gill and Brissette asked Gabriel to ask the woman, before she left the courtroom, whether she had anything on her phone.

"I'm reluctant to ask her that question because she might incriminate herself and I don't want to go there right now," Gabriel said. "But part of me wants to know if she is doing that and who told her to if so."

Gabriel said she supports the court being open to spectators but warned that anyone found using an electronic device against her orders will be found in contempt of court and gain a stay in the Johnson County Jail.

Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the woman subsequently allowed them to look at her phone, which contained a picture of two witnesses in the case talking to one another.

The woman apparently thought the witnesses were doing something wrong and intended to show the photograph to court officials.

The witnesses in question were apparently not discussing the case, which is prohibited, but unrelated matters instead, officials said.