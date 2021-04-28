State rests sentencing case against Alliniece

Apr. 28—Two of the victim's family members read statements about how the crime affected them and their family during a death penalty trial in Cleveland County District Court Wednesday morning.

Joseph Fidel Alliniece, 32, of Missouri City, Texas, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Norman resident Brittani Young, 27, two counts of kidnapping and one count of robbery by force or fear. Alliniece's trial moved into the sentencing phase Tuesday, and the state wrapped its sentencing case against him Wednesday morning.

The crimes occurred April 24, 2018, inside an Emerald Greens Apartments residence. Testimony showed that Alliniece stomped on Young multiple times.

Young's sister and mother read prepared witness impact statements to jurors before the state's case closed Wednesday.

Brandi Murphy, Young's sister, said her older sister's murder is the hardest thing she has endured in her life.

"She was my best friend," she said.

Murphy said she experienced a lot of trauma following her mother's call to her telling her of Young's death.

"I started screaming and lost it," she said.

Murphy said she now suffers from panic attacks, and was previously hospitalized to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

"It felt like the whole world stopped," she said, crying.

Murphy and the victim's mother, Stacey Raspberry, said Young was caring, and an important part of her family. Everything was looking up for Raspberry and Young before her death, including Young getting her own apartment, Raspberry said.

"Brittani was my best friend, my shadow ... the air I breathe ... She wanted to find herself in life and be happy," she said. "I was proud of the woman she had become."

Sobbing, Raspberry said after the murder, her life shattered into a million pieces. She now suffers every day, she said, and frequently wakes up from nightmares crying for Young.

"Flashbacks are the worst," said Raspberry, who testified previously about finding Young's body shortly after the murder. "Every time I look at the floor, I see my daughter laying there."

Story continues

She said the family's new life includes counseling, therapy and medication.

In addition to witness testimonies, the state presented evidence and testimony about two domestic abuse cases that Alliniece pled guilty to and served time for in Texas years earlier.

Naisha Uba testified about an attack on a friend Feb. 1, 2016 in Houston. She said her friend and Alliniece had been dating, but their relationship was bad at the time of the incident.

Uba said that she and the friend went to a nail salon, and her friend received calls from Alliniece that she didn't answer.

While they were walking to Uba's home, she said she saw Alliniece drive up, stop, jump from the driver's door, then run up to her friend and punch her face until she fell on the sidewalk. She testified that Alliniece stomped on her friend's head multiple times, leaving two knots on her forehead.

Uba said she backed up and screamed, then lied to Alliniece that the police were coming to make him stop stomping on her friend. Alliniece ran to his car, peeled out and fled, said Uba, who then called the police.

Charges were filed in the case, and records show Alliniece plead guilty and served time in prison.

Det. Michael Zimmer, who was a patrol officer with the Missouri City Police Department at the time, said he was the first officer to respond to a disturbance in progress call involving Alliniece the morning of March 21, 2010.

When he arrived, Zimmer said a witness who was with the victim flagged him down at a Missouri City residence. The female victim had blood on her shirt and face, and bruises and red marks on her arm. He testified that she was frantic, scared, shaking, stuttering and had to calm herself down to recount what happened.

He said she told him the assault happened inside a vehicle and ended outside Alliniece's mother's house. She told the officer Alliniece pulled her head up by her hair and bit her forehead, leaving a large gash that required stitches at a hospital.

Zimmer left her with medical personnel, then went across the street and spoke with Alliniece, who had two marks on his face, and arrested him after talking to him.

The state presented photographic evidence showing the victim's and Alliniece's injuries, as well as blood spatter on a sidewalk outside the house. Zimmer said three officers responded to the incident.

On cross examination by defense attorney Mitchell Solomon, Zimmer confirmed that he didn't know how or when the injuries happened, or whose blood was on the sidewalk. He also confirmed that he didn't know if alcohol or drugs were involved before the assault occurred.

Charges were filed, and records show Alliniece pled guilty and served time in prison.

The state also brought in Alliniece's aunt, Arva Thomas, to discuss why Alliniece was kicked out of her residence in April 2018.

Thomas said Alliniece stayed with her several times, most recently in 2017 after he got out of prison. She said she offered him help and rides, but her illness reduced the number of those trips, angering Alliniece.

She said the residence where she was staying at the time was his before he went to prison, but she moved in afterward, causing some tension just before he was evicted.

Thomas also said Alliniece's mother had stopped taking his calls and providing support to the level she once had, and his father had stopped visiting as often. She testified that all of this made Alliniece more angry.

Thomas said she called the police after Alliniece told her he was going to burn her and her granddaughter, which scared her and led her to evict him.

Despite the bad times, Thomas said she and Alliniece have had many good interactions with each other.

"I still love him now," she said, crying.

Under cross examination, Thomas said Alliniece never laid a hand on her, but it was no longer safe for him to live with her.

The defense will present its sentencing case at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Jamie Berry covers police and court news for The Transcript. Reach her at jberry@normantranscript.com, 366-3532 or @JamieStitches13.