State to review early voting plans

Dec. 15—TRIAD — The primary early voting plans of Guilford, Randolph and Davidson counties will be taken up Tuesday by the N.C. State Board of Elections because they were approved on a party-line 3-2 vote in each county earlier this year.

The state elections board has to review all non-unanimous county voting plans, which involve sites of early voting polls and their hours of operation. The plans from Guilford, Randolph and Davidson counties are among those from 11 counties statewide being reviewed during the state elections board meeting in Raleigh.

The primary early voting plans for each area county were approved by the three county election board Democrats and rejected by the two Republican members. The state elections board also has a 3-2 Democratic advantage.

Early voting for the party primaries begins Feb. 15 and concludes March 2 heading into primary election day on March 5.

In Guilford County the early voting plan would set up 17 early voting polls across the county, including four in the greater High Point area.

The local early voting sites would be Washington Terrace Park, the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, Jamestown Town Hall and Deep River Recreation Center. The High Point area early voting sites have been used in the last several presidential and midterm elections.

In Randolph County, the early voting plan would establish four early voting sites, with the poll for the northern part of the county again at the Braxton Craven school gymnasium in Trinity.

In Davidson County, the early voting plan would set up five early voting polls, with the Thomasville area site at the public library, which has been used for previous presidential, midterm and municipal elections.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul