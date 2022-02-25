State review of Harmony Montgomery case showed missed opportunity

Feb. 25—New Hampshire's review of the state's role in the case of missing child Harmony Montgomery showed a critical moment in January 2020, when state child protection workers did not verify a claim by the girl's father that she had gone to live with her mother.

The Montgomery family had been the subject of multiple abuse and neglect reports and allegations after Adam Montgomery was granted custody of Harmony Montgomery by a Massachusetts family court in 2019. But in a report issued Friday by the governor's office, child protection workers said Harmony and her half-siblings appeared "happy and healthy" when they had interviewed the family.

In the summer of 2019, the report states the Division of Children, Youth and Families received a report that Harmony, then 5, had a black eye.

Child protection workers visited the Montgomery home on the west side of Manchester three times. When interviewed, according to the report, Adam Montgomery and Harmony told caseworkers the black eye was from horseplay with a toy lightsaber, not abuse.

According to the report, case workers said the children — Harmony and her half-siblings — appeared happy and healthy.

Investigating another report in January 2020, Adam Montgomery told a New Hampshire child protection worker that Harmony had returned to her mother's care in Massachusetts, the report stated.

Child protection workers in New Hampshire left a voicemail for Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, but never heard back from her, the report said.

Child protection workers did not make any more efforts to contact Sorey, the report stated.

DCYF workers involved with the Montgomery family in early 2021 asked about Harmony, the report stated, but Adam Montgomery maintained she was back in Massachusetts.

Once again, no one in New Hampshire followed up with Sorey.

But in September 2021, according to the report, a close contact of Sorey's called DCYF to say Harmony was not living with Sorey, and that Sorey had not seen her daughter in two years. DCYF said it had not heard from Sorey until September 2021.

Manchester's DCYF office spent two months in fall 2021 trying to track down Adam Montgomery and his wife, Kayla Montgomery, in Manchester.

DCYF asked Manchester police for help locating the family on Nov. 18, 2021.

On Dec. 31, 2021, when Manchester police found and interviewed Adam and Kayla Montgomery; neither seemed to know where Harmony was.

Only then, after almost four months of investigation, did police and DCYF class Harmony's case as a missing-person investigation and ask for the public's help in locating the child.

Anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery's whereabouts is asked to call a dedicated hotline at 603-203-6060.