State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill

Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to Channel 2′s investigative reporter Mark Winne that the POST Council voted Thursday to revoke Hill’s peace officer certification because of his recently felony convictions in federal court.

Ayers says under Georgia law and POST rules, a police officer is not allowed to continue in that capacity with a felony conviction.

TRENDING STORIES:

In late October, a federal jury found Hill guilty of violating civil rights of jail detainees. He was found guilty on six of his seven charges, and not guilty on the other charge.

Prosecutors told Channel 2 that a sentencing date has not been set.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: