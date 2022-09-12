State revokes license of Bergen chiropractor accused of fondling patients

Although a jury acquitted him on criminal charges three years ago, a state board has permanently revoked a Bergen County chiropractor's license, saying he fondled patients and exposed himself in front of them, officials announced Monday.

Arthur Irby "engaged in harassing, intimidating and predatory conduct" by inappropriately touching and making sexual comments to four female patients at his Englewood practice, the State Board of Chiropractic Examiners said in its decision.

Brian Neary, Irby's attorney, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The board's decision is the latest turn in a case that dates back to 2016 when Irby, a former Leonia school board member, was arrested on allegations he grabbed several women’s breasts during appointments.

Irby's license had been temporarily suspended in 2016 when the allegations came forth. In 2019, a Superior Court jury found Irby not guilty on five charges including criminal sexual contact following a two-week trial.

Among the evidence presented at trial was a frantic 911 call from a woman who fled Irby’s office on foot for the Englewood police station. She told authorities that Irby put his mouth on her bare chest.

Hearings on Irby's license were held over eight days in Administrative Law court this spring. Judge Thomas Betancourt found Irby's testimony "almost entirely not believable."

Betancourt said the four women were more credible. "They did not alter their statements," he wrote. "They held up quite well under excellent cross-examination. The imputed motives for reporting that [Irby] acted inappropriately fell flat, and were entirely unconvincing. I do not doubt what any of them said."

Verdict:Englewood chiropractor found not guilty of touching, exposing himself to patients

The standard of proof in an administrative law hearing is a preponderance of evidence, which is lower than a criminal court's "reasonable doubt" standard.

Story continues

The board also imposed civil penalties of $70,000 and attorney’s fees costs of $91,317 on Irby.

“Dr. Irby sexually violated and harassed his patients, abused their trust, and grossly breached the standard of care expected of New Jersey chiropractors,” Acting Attorney General Platkin said in a statement. “Any professional engaging in this kind of depraved misconduct can expect to face severe consequences.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen NJ chiropractor accused of fondling has license revoked