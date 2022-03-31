State, Richland police investigate daycare employee pouring water on sleeping child in video

The state Department of Children, Youth and Families and Richland police are investigating the circumstances around a video showing a childcare employee dribbling water on a sleeping preschooler.

The video surfaced over the weekend and started to be shared across Facebook — sparking outrage and apparently leading to two employees being placed on leave and now no longer working there, said the daycare operators.

According to state records, the facility has one previous complaint in September for not reporting suspected abuse or neglect to police or the state. But the details of that investigation were not immediately available.

This week’s video shows a sleeping 4-year-old girl napping in front of a counter at the Torbett Street Kindercare at 306 Torbett Ave.

The cellphone video appears to show one employee holding a cup high above the child lying on the floor. The person pours water on the girl.

After the first time, the girl doesn’t get up. When the employee does it again, the girl stirs. The whole interaction lasts about 15 seconds.

It’s unclear when the video was taken or who the employees are.

It’s also uncertain who posted the initial video. An apparent copy of the original was shared on Facebook by someone upset with the incident.

That post generated more than 1,000 comments. Most commenters expressed disgust at what the employee did to the student. Others raised concerns about the Torbett Street location. A few people tried to minimize the actions of the employee.

Since the investigation is active, the state agency isn’t releasing details, said Jason Wettstein, with the department. They will be able to provide a copy of the report when the investigation is closed.

Richland Sgt. Damon Jansen confirmed that police are helping with the state investigation, but weren’t able to comment any further on it.

The girl’s mother, Zuleyka Medina, could not be reached by the Herald this week but she told KNDU TV that she was contacted by the daycare center’s director after she saw the video on social media. Medina suspected it wasn’t the only time that had happened to her daughter.

Story continues

She told the TV station that she’s not planning to return her daughter to that daycare

KinderCare response

KinderCare managers told the Herald that employees spotted the video during the weekend and took action.

The two employees involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave and they are no longer working for KinderCare, according to a company statement to the Herald.

“We take all concerns seriously and have a specific protocol we follow when a concern is raised,” the company’s statement said. “Part of that protocol includes informing the families of any children involved about the situation and reporting the concern to licensing.”

The company officials confirmed they reached out to the girl’s mother over the weekend. They also initiated an internal investigation into what happened.

The Oregon-based company operates more than 2,000 early learning centers across the country, including two locations in Richland.

The Torbett Street Kindercare where the video was shot has been licensed since 2012.

The complaint in September is the only one at that Kindercare center listed by the state over the past three years.