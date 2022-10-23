State Road 415 reopens in Seminole County after man evaded deputies, jumped in water

Update:

The Volusia County Sherriff’s Office said the road is reopened and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has the suspect in custody.

Original report:

State Road 415 at the Seminole County line is closed in both directions because of a fleeing suspect, the VCSO said.

Seminole County deputies are investigating after a man jumped in the water and evaded deputies Saturday.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the man, a robbery suspect, had bailed from a vehicle in the area of State Road 415 and Celery Avenue.

SCSO said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is assisting them with apprehending the suspect.

OCSO said they followed the man with an arrest warrant for armed burglary into Seminole County but did not engage in a pursuit.

We have a reporter at the scene who is working to gather more details.

