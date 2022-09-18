State rolls out program to keep youth out of juvenile court

Sep. 18—Many New Hampshire minors who get in trouble with the law will have the option of avoiding juvenile court and entering programs designed to steer them away from crime under an initiative being phased in across the state.

Advocates say the effort, developed under guidance by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, will funnel a child into rehabilitation quickly and avoid the anxiety and stigma associated with juvenile court.

The plan is being instituted statewide with no additional spending. Hundreds of police officers, juvenile probation officers, court workers, child protection staff and diversion program workers have been trained in the program.

Despite the high hopes, advocates acknowledge that children in need of mental health counseling will face lengthy waits.

Nonetheless, advocates say the program has a lot going for it.

A key tool of the program is a Children and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS) Assessment, which is standardized statewide. But another important piece is the locally run diversion programs, which offer grassroots flexibility for channeling kids away from misbehavior.

Rochester Family Division Court Judge Susan Ashley said the emphasis is to quickly address the needs of a young person who gets into trouble, such as being arrested for shoplifting.

"Do they need to be on probation? Do they need that supervision? Or is there a better approach to getting youth on track than leading them into the criminal justice system?" said Ashley, the deputy administrative judge of Circuit Courts for the state.

Once in court, a child is assigned a probation officer. She gets a stigma, word gets around, she feels the need to toughen up, Ashley said. She ends up staying in the system.

Under the change, the family of a juvenile arrested by police is offered a voluntary needs assessment.

A juvenile probation officer completes a modified CANS assessment, which delves into the child's strengths and issues as well as family dynamics. It is shared with the juvenile court prosecutor, and the prosecutor gets the final say on whether the child goes before a judge or into a diversion program.

Story continues

Rethinking justice

Eighteen accredited diversion programs exist in the state. They operate under a restorative justice model, a concept that involves accountability but also repair of any harm caused.

It calls for a rethinking of the traditional criminal justice system. For example, the word "victims" discouraged in favor of "harmed party."

The child may be tasked with writing an apology letter, paying restitution or improving school performance, said Alyssa Bender, a youth services manager with the city of Keene Parks and Recreation Department, which runs the diversion program for 20 towns in the Monadnock region.

"They need to learn from their mistakes. They need to be held accountable, but they don't need to be in court," Bender said.

Her diversion programs also deal with youth who have gone through juvenile court. In years past, the Keene program has averaged about 30 participants. As of August, it is already at 30, which includes both the new diversion model as well as court-ordered diversion.

A community board helps to tailor an individualized diversion program, which may involve local schools, recreation centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, recovery centers, peer support groups, even a 4-H program.

Most juveniles in the diversion program have been arrested for misdemeanors — vandalism, drug possession, trespassing, simple assault, cigarette or e-cigarette possession, Bender said.

Juveniles facing felonies still are eligible for the diversion, and Ashley said repeat offenders are eligible, too.

But a recurring challenge is what to do if the CANS assessment calls for professional counseling.

"It's months for youth to get even typical intake at a mental health service," Bender said. "Once we make our referral, pretty much our hands are tied. We can't get them to jump the line."

In July, the Union Leader spoke to the mother of Bedford High School student Ryan Sullivan, who died of a drug overdose at 16. In March, he was offered diversion services and counseling, but he didn't hear from a counselor until May, who announced she was going on vacation, Sullivan's mother said.

By the time she got back, the boy was dead.

"There has been (a wait list) for a long time," Ashley acknowledged. While not every juvenile case needs a counselor, if the assessment picks up on anxiety or depression, the child should be in counseling, the judge said.

The shortage of mental health workers is a nationwide problem, she said.

Ashley also suggested that some juvenile probation officers may recognize the reality of the situation and not recommend services if they are not available.

Phasing in new system

The new system will affect hundreds of kids.

Statewide, 1,145 juvenile delinquency cases were filed in juvenile court last year. Of those, only 57 went to post-court diversion.

The changes to the juvenile diversion program were signed into law in August 2021 by Gov. Chris Sununu after receiving overwhelming support in the Legislature.

They are being phased in over a 10-month period. The first phase involved 10 juvenile courts, including several in western New Hampshire, Merrimack, Dover, Nashua and Rochester, which implemented the change on Jan. 1.

On July 1, courts in Rockingham County, Concord and Hooksett started the program.

The final phase, which includes northern New Hampshire, Laconia, Goffstown and Manchester, starts Oct. 1.

Ashley attended a workshop on juvenile justice at Georgetown University in 2019 when the subject was broached. Since then, she and several other New Hampshire participants have worked to implement the program.

Authors include DCYF Director Joseph Ribsam, managing attorney of Nashua public defenders Pamela Jones, former Child Advocate Moira O'Neill, Manchester police juvenile prosecutor Steve Ranfos and Rochester police Diversion Coordinator Nicole Rodler.

Ashley said the Casey Foundation funded a consultant, who provided technical assistance and guidance. But the state has devoted no funding to the change.

The local diversion programs are funded through grants, local tax dollars and private donations. The Division of Children, Youth and Families, which includes juvenile probation officers, will be responsible for the CANS assessments. Fewer children going to juvenile court will mean less monitoring responsibilities for juvenile probation officers, she said.

Some officers have been trained to do the CANS assessments, she said.

mhayward@unionleader.com